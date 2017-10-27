|
Happier with the 2nd half. So do we make changes for the Lebannon game, or do we stick with Gale? bearing in mind I wouldn’t swap just to rest him, because if he is going to persevere with the half’s it’s better to keep them going.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:07 am
Got what we deserved....NOWT
We could have stayed there all night, and not scored another try.
Our halves pass the ball too early.
I've said this for years. TAKE THE OPPOSITION LINE ON, FFS.
We (Wire) had this problem with Myler. Take one for the team, but get our forwards running on to good ball. Not taking the pass at a virtual standstill.
The kicks were appalling
We kick for territory, and the ball goes into the air on that'll arced kick we do. That Valentine Holmes geezer has got time to put his Noel Coward smoking jacket and slippers on, put a 1930's jazz record on the turntable, and light a Havana cigar, before the ball has even bounced. They are STRAIGHT INTO HIS HANDS
Our kicks in the final 20 are pitiful
A massive rethink is needed for kicking. Not good enough.
The scoreline was a fair reflection. Yes, we huffed and puffed. But the Aussies were under little PROPER pressure
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:23 am
Lomax had a bad game but for me he was made to look worse than he was by some of the stupid balls Gale was throwing.
next game Ratch needs to come in for Lomax and Williams in for Gale. Matty Smith cops a lot of stick for being one dimensional but at lease he can control the speed of a game, kick for territory and most importantly, tackle.
McGilvery looked like out best player. He's an absolute Beast and the type of winger we could do with at Wire.
As Lefty just said, The halves HAVE to take the line on, but on the flip side of that they need players pushing with them. McGilvery, Widdop & Roby all made numerous half breaks and there was no one to tip on to. That's the biggest difference between us and the convicts. They're all proper keen, all someone has to do in slightly push their nose through a tackle and he has a bloke either side of him, both running at speed ready to collect the ball.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:46 am
Pretty much as Lefty said above.
In many ways we're no better than we were under McNamara in 2013
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:03 pm
That’s cos the players are not as good as the Aussies.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:09 pm
Some shocking passing going on, McGilvery had on several occasions to turn and catch the ball as they weren't spotting his runs. The ref was a little dubious, I thought he tried to put a penalty to Aus when taking to Thaler.
I think last 15 mins we had SOL, Widdop, Gale, Hodgson and Roby all on the pitch and created nothing of any worth that tells me how far we have come from the last regime....... not far.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:11 pm
We shouldn't be too down hearted we suffered big losses with Sam Burgess and Walmsley...
I didn't think Currie was the right replacement for a hard yard making big prop forward to be honest. I think the game passed him by.
Our kicking was woeful. ..was it just one repeat set ?
Added to an error from slater and one kick that sat In the in the goal area, the rest were as good as passes straight to an Aussie bread basket.
Billy Slater despite all the plaudits he still gets now has regular errors in his game we should be putting him under immense pressure.
I didnt think The Aussies were good at all. ....no stand outs they just played very good boring percentage rugby and made us work hard to get off our own line...
If we can be a bit more expansive and go to the wings quicker put Currie in at centre we could cause them problems. ..
No more NRL refs though please. ....
Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:44 pm
I thought the game was reffed very well. We killed ourselves. The game was allowed to flow and the Aussie ref over ruled Thaler who was going to go against us. He reffing was fair for both sides. We just tired quicker due to being under the pump for near enough the full first half.
Some shocking decisions and kicking from Gale saw us bomb every decent change we had which led us to try a ridiculous kick to the corner in the final minute.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:48 pm
I think there is enough on show to make the final.
However we won't will in with that like up.
Gale out...Williams in.
Lomax out..Ratchford in.
I'm tempted to drop Hill too. He was nothing compared to Graham and Burgess.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:13 pm
Don’t know if he as ever played there but I would rather play Percival at fullback.
