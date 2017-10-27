Got what we deserved....NOWT
We could have stayed there all night, and not scored another try.
Our halves pass the ball too early.
I've said this for years. TAKE THE OPPOSITION LINE ON, FFS.
We (Wire) had this problem with Myler. Take one for the team, but get our forwards running on to good ball. Not taking the pass at a virtual standstill.
The kicks were appalling
We kick for territory, and the ball goes into the air on that'll arced kick we do. That Valentine Holmes geezer has got time to put his Noel Coward smoking jacket and slippers on, put a 1930's jazz record on the turntable, and light a Havana cigar, before the ball has even bounced. They are STRAIGHT INTO HIS HANDS
Our kicks in the final 20 are pitiful
A massive rethink is needed for kicking. Not good enough.
The scoreline was a fair reflection. Yes, we huffed and puffed. But the Aussies were under little PROPER pressure