Lomax had a bad game but for me he was made to look worse than he was by some of the stupid balls Gale was throwing.



next game Ratch needs to come in for Lomax and Williams in for Gale. Matty Smith cops a lot of stick for being one dimensional but at lease he can control the speed of a game, kick for territory and most importantly, tackle.



McGilvery looked like out best player. He's an absolute Beast and the type of winger we could do with at Wire.



As Lefty just said, The halves HAVE to take the line on, but on the flip side of that they need players pushing with them. McGilvery, Widdop & Roby all made numerous half breaks and there was no one to tip on to. That's the biggest difference between us and the convicts. They're all proper keen, all someone has to do in slightly push their nose through a tackle and he has a bloke either side of him, both running at speed ready to collect the ball.