Re: England team V Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:27 am
Uncle Rico






moving on... wrote:
Bateman is absolute nails. There will be no backwards step from him no matter who is running at him. Bennett knows that he's more likely to stand up better than Percy.

Ratch and Lomax is a tough call. Lomax so me is the more natural Fullback out of the two. It's no secret that Ratch was shoehorned into the 1 shirt. However Ratch can link into the line well and his hands are like glue. 50/50 call between the two and if I'm honest I would have been happy if either of them had got the nod.


Spot on
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:04 pm
Longbarn Wire






Haven't we got a big strong powerful centre that has carried us most of the year. Surprised if that Bennetts thinking that Atkins didn't get a shout in the squad at least.

Mind you, has he been in an England squad since he made himself unavailable for selection a few year back?
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:21 pm
Asgardian13






Longbarn Wire wrote:
Haven't we got a big strong powerful centre that has carried us most of the year. Surprised if that Bennetts thinking that Atkins didn't get a shout in the squad at least.

Mind you, has he been in an England squad since he made himself unavailable for selection a few year back?


Don;t belive in conspiracy theories. In any event, Michael Shenton should be left centre for England.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:45 pm
Longbarn Wire






Asgardian13 wrote:
Don;t belive in conspiracy theories. In any event, Michael Shenton should be left centre for England.


I am not Atkins' biggest fan, but cant deny he has been stand out for us this year (not hard granted). If you are going up against back lines like the Aussies, someone like Atkins could of been useful.....

Why we are at international level and still playing players out of positions, like Bateman (who i di rate BTW) just tells you what is wrong with the game over here!!!
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:03 pm
wire-flyer





morrisseyisawire wrote:
That backline is seriously short on pace.


On the left for sure
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:21 pm
rubber duckie





Pace is of little use against Australia unless you can break the line. Jermaine Mc could be the shinning star during this world cup.

Re: England team V Australia.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:13 pm
karetaker






So a small loss and play well for me tomorrow will be nice.
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:37 pm
rubber duckie





I'm going for a win.
Aussies are slow starters

Re: England team V Australia.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:41 pm
karetaker






If we win tomorrow does that mean we would avoid NZ in the semi final, that Aus would play NZ if it all went to plan ?
