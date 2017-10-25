moving on... wrote:

Bateman is absolute nails. There will be no backwards step from him no matter who is running at him. Bennett knows that he's more likely to stand up better than Percy.



Ratch and Lomax is a tough call. Lomax so me is the more natural Fullback out of the two. It's no secret that Ratch was shoehorned into the 1 shirt. However Ratch can link into the line well and his hands are like glue. 50/50 call between the two and if I'm honest I would have been happy if either of them had got the nod.