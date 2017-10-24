WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth O'Brien

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Gareth O'Brien

Post a reply
Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:09 pm
rickymartin95 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:41 pm
Posts: 6
First of all - new to the forum (recommended by a friend) liking it so far, most people seem friendly and positive.

Secondly! O'Brien has been spotted leaving the club a couple of times today, expected to sign a 2 year deal and is to be announced on Friday... Still only 25 and has spent time with some big (ish) clubs i.e Warrington and Saints... Happy with that if true!

Thoughts?
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:24 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1768
If true, think he would be a good signing for us.

Quite a good kicking game and has a cool head. His pressure kick in the 2016 MPG was an indicator of that.

He is also pretty quick too.
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:28 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 518
To play where? Back up half? Full back?
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:29 pm
Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 667
Location: Wakefield
Has he been spotted doing doughnuts in Superbowl car park?
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:30 pm
TRINITY01 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 22, 2016 10:07 am
Posts: 42
Pretty sure he's in Mexico going off social media,

You trolling
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:36 pm
rickymartin95 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:41 pm
Posts: 6
TRINITY01 wrote:
Pretty sure he's in Mexico going off social media,

You trolling


To be fair I don't always trust the info from this guy but does turn out to be true a lot of the time, could be a joke I guess... kind of like telling someone to source you a bubble for you spirit level? Throw me to the hounds of the forum?
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:38 pm
rickymartin95 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:41 pm
Posts: 6
Wildcat26 wrote:
Has he been spotted doing doughnuts in Superbowl car park?


Oh ha ha I've been warned about people like you on this forum... will be staying WELL clear from you.
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:32 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1294
Wildcat26 wrote:
Has he been spotted doing doughnuts in Superbowl car park?


Have you seen the state of that car park? If you pulled a doughnut in there you’d shake your car to bits - even driving across it is dodgy!
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:44 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 518
Parking up last year I found a kitchen knife sticking out of the rubble. Made sure they cleared that Super Bowl building well
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Gareth O'Brien
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:46 pm
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 292
I’d be happy with O’Brien. Covers half backs and full back. Plenty of years ahead of him. Long term successor to Finn. Goal kicker. Makes a lot of sense.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, Batleycat, Big lads mate, charlie63wildcat, Deeencee, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, got there, Khlav Kalash, leedscat, NEwildcat, pocket 4's, polancoboy, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, rickymartin95, Sandal Cat, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, Wildcat26, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,7621,95976,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM