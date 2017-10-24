First of all - new to the forum (recommended by a friend) liking it so far, most people seem friendly and positive.



Secondly! O'Brien has been spotted leaving the club a couple of times today, expected to sign a 2 year deal and is to be announced on Friday... Still only 25 and has spent time with some big (ish) clubs i.e Warrington and Saints... Happy with that if true!



Thoughts?