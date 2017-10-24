Has anybody tried doing this?
Apparently you predict the winners of the WC matches and getting them right puts you in a pot to win some prizes.
I've just tried to do it, via both the website and the app, and it's only asking me to predict the Scotland/Samoa game and the France/Lebanon game.
Am I missing something? There doesn't seem to be any way to predict the other 5 games being played on the first weekend?
Apparently you predict the winners of the WC matches and getting them right puts you in a pot to win some prizes.
I've just tried to do it, via both the website and the app, and it's only asking me to predict the Scotland/Samoa game and the France/Lebanon game.
Am I missing something? There doesn't seem to be any way to predict the other 5 games being played on the first weekend?