OuRLeague - Fanscore
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:47 am
Has anybody tried doing this?
Apparently you predict the winners of the WC matches and getting them right puts you in a pot to win some prizes.

I've just tried to do it, via both the website and the app, and it's only asking me to predict the Scotland/Samoa game and the France/Lebanon game.

Am I missing something? There doesn't seem to be any way to predict the other 5 games being played on the first weekend?
Re: OuRLeague - Fanscore
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:46 pm
ive just done it and picked all round one games. you must have a glitch. have you tried turning it on and off again.
Re: OuRLeague - Fanscore
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:57 pm
It was doing the same for me earlier but I just did it again and got the rest of the games.

