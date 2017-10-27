First half was like watching Wigan last season - 5 drives and an awful long aimless kick downfield.



Second half was better and for long periods England were the better team without really threatening the line enough.



The biggest issue for me (and why England will always struggles against Aus) the half backs - we seem to have a different pairing for every tournament or tour, the halves looked like they did not really have any idea what each other was going to do - compare that to Aus with a spine of Cronk, Slater and Smith who knows each others games inside out. We match them in the forwards and the backs did ok esp the wingers (although Bateman is not a centre at this level). Lomax not sure about - perhaps the fact that at Saints he has played at various positions throughout the season might not have helped.