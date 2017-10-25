Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Someone on the Casforum is asking why 'Captain Marvel' has been selected and surely there must be someone better...... Well there isn't and there isn't by a long way. I would love to know who is a better captain to have out there than Lockers. It's obvious that the rest of the squad look up to him. It's the Wigan envy i suppose. We only have 2 players in the squad and every bugger is having a pop at them. At least Sam isn't there this time for the Leeds fans to harass this time.
To be fair tomkins doesn't really wind people up anymore given his fall from grace.
O loughlin is still class just needs to stay injury free.