Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:15 pm
rhinos21
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1062
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Someone on the Casforum is asking why 'Captain Marvel' has been selected and surely there must be someone better...... Well there isn't and there isn't by a long way. I would love to know who is a better captain to have out there than Lockers. It's obvious that the rest of the squad look up to him. It's the Wigan envy i suppose. We only have 2 players in the squad and every bugger is having a pop at them. At least Sam isn't there this time for the Leeds fans to harass this time.


To be fair tomkins doesn't really wind people up anymore given his fall from grace.

O loughlin is still class just needs to stay injury free.
Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:10 pm
Jukesays
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5319
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
rhinos21 wrote:
To be fair tomkins doesn't really wind people up anymore given his fall grace.


So he only wound you up because he was a Good player?
Nice to know that we were right all along
Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:28 pm
The Chin's Back
Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 688
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
NickyKiss wrote:
I get Bateman to be fair. They have a couple of big centres and Bateman will cope with that physicality without too many problems.

Heighington I'm not as sure on when you have the likes of Currie and McMeekan available but he's experienced and certainly doesn't strike me as somebody who will let you down.

Overall a fair team. Let's hope we give a good account of ourselves.


England are clearly hoping to keep the opening encounter v Australia close on the scoreboard IMO
Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:59 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1062
Jukesays wrote:
So he only wound you up because he was a Good player?
Nice to know that we were right all along


Didn't wind me up.
Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:23 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 717
I don't think it's his ability that's frustrating people but more we e not got anyone looking to take his spot.

I thought that after the nz series sol n Roby would start to be phased out of the side Rob has in part but we've not looked like getting a solid replacement for sol as yet but I think we won't have a choice but to find one after the world cup?
Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:33 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5304
It has the look of a “damage limitation” squad to me. No pace, no spark, little creativity, but big and strong. If our pack can get us close, we have strength in the backline to force over, but nobody there is gonna go the length of the field. Lomax in defence will have to stay deep to counter their breaks, since we don’t have anyone that will catch them if they break through.
Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:56 am
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 683
Good performance that. Pity Lomax is nowhere near international standard. Hardaker is an idiot.
Re: England name team for Friday against Australia.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:55 am
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 865
Location: Around the three Sisters
On 69 minutes Lomex went for glory and had a one man over lap.
