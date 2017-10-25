rhinos21 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am

Posts: 1062



Cherry_Warrior wrote: Someone on the Casforum is asking why 'Captain Marvel' has been selected and surely there must be someone better...... Well there isn't and there isn't by a long way. I would love to know who is a better captain to have out there than Lockers. It's obvious that the rest of the squad look up to him. It's the Wigan envy i suppose. We only have 2 players in the squad and every bugger is having a pop at them. At least Sam isn't there this time for the Leeds fans to harass this time.



To be fair tomkins doesn't really wind people up anymore given his fall from grace.



O loughlin is still class just needs to stay injury free. To be fair tomkins doesn't really wind people up anymore given his fall from grace.O loughlin is still class just needs to stay injury free. Jukesays

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm

Posts: 5319

Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!

rhinos21 wrote: To be fair tomkins doesn't really wind people up anymore given his fall grace.



So he only wound you up because he was a Good player?

Nice to know that we were right all along So he only wound you up because he was a Good player?Nice to know that we were right all along Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock



"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"



[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]



Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"



I thanked him and went on my Merry way!



RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015! The Chin's Back

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm

Posts: 688

Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin

NickyKiss wrote: I get Bateman to be fair. They have a couple of big centres and Bateman will cope with that physicality without too many problems.



Heighington I'm not as sure on when you have the likes of Currie and McMeekan available but he's experienced and certainly doesn't strike me as somebody who will let you down.



Overall a fair team. Let's hope we give a good account of ourselves.



England are clearly hoping to keep the opening encounter v Australia close on the scoreboard IMO England are clearly hoping to keep the opening encounter v Australia close on the scoreboard IMO rhinos21 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am

Posts: 1062

Jukesays wrote: So he only wound you up because he was a Good player?

Nice to know that we were right all along



Didn't wind me up. Didn't wind me up. Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm

Posts: 717

I don't think it's his ability that's frustrating people but more we e not got anyone looking to take his spot.



I thought that after the nz series sol n Roby would start to be phased out of the side Rob has in part but we've not looked like getting a solid replacement for sol as yet but I think we won't have a choice but to find one after the world cup? Geoff

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 5304

It has the look of a “damage limitation” squad to me. No pace, no spark, little creativity, but big and strong. If our pack can get us close, we have strength in the backline to force over, but nobody there is gonna go the length of the field. Lomax in defence will have to stay deep to counter their breaks, since we don’t have anyone that will catch them if they break through. Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 683

Good performance that. Pity Lomax is nowhere near international standard. Hardaker is an idiot. Ashton Bears

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am

Posts: 865

Location: Around the three Sisters

On 69 minutes Lomex went for glory and had a one man over lap. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Angelus, ChrisA, CyberPieMan, Grimmy, hull2524, ksm1701, Levrier, secondstanza, Singing Warrior, tank123, the flying biscuit and 180 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 18 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Catalans Tours Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,655,502 2,080 76,319 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 10:00 World Cup: Group A TV AUSTRALIA 18-4 ENGLAND ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























