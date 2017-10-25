Cherry_Warrior wrote:

Someone on the Casforum is asking why 'Captain Marvel' has been selected and surely there must be someone better...... Well there isn't and there isn't by a long way. I would love to know who is a better captain to have out there than Lockers. It's obvious that the rest of the squad look up to him. It's the Wigan envy i suppose. We only have 2 players in the squad and every bugger is having a pop at them. At least Sam isn't there this time for the Leeds fans to harass this time.