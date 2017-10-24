Cherry_Warrior wrote: Someone on the Casforum is asking why 'Captain Marvel' has been selected and surely there must be someone better...... Well there isn't and there isn't by a long way. I would love to know who is a better captain to have out there than Lockers. It's obvious that the rest of the squad look up to him. It's the Wigan envy i suppose. We only have 2 players in the squad and every bugger is having a pop at them. At least Sam isn't there this time for the Leeds fans to harass this time.

The drivel about Lockers is constant on the Facebook groups. He's so big for England it's untrue. He didn't play last year and we stank. He played the year before, we beat the Kiwis and he was man of the series. He's been man of the series on a few occasions for England and every coach and player he's worked alongside knows exactly how good he is.I watched Brian Noble picking his best 1-13 on Rugby AM from all the players he's coached and he described Lockers as a sensational player. He said he was the man who held every side together and could do it all. If you wanted a tough carry, a sensational cut out pass, a little kick through close to the line etc then they'd just say 'give it to Lockers'.I hope he and England have a brilliant tournament. This could be his last involvement with England and if it is, then it would be nice to see him go out on a high.