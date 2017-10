Does anyone give us a chance against the Greayn & Gawlds? There is a lot of class in that team, even the squad players. I expect Frizell and one of if not both Trobojevic brothers on the bench. Whoever they name will for sure make a difference to the game when they come on. We all know about Slater, Dugan, Cronk and Smith and are the main dangers for me. I like Holmes and Gagai but are nowhere near the quality that has gone before them. The rest of the squad although is strong, looks very average for an Australian side. If Inglis and Thurston were in there it would look at different side but they arent and on paper it shows. In their own back yard or not i think they are there for the taking if our mind set is 100%. Pity i cant get the game off work