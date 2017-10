Ashton Bears wrote: England team: Jonny Lomax; Jermaine McGillvary, Kallum Watkins, John Bateman, Ryan Hall; Gareth Widdop, Luke Gale; Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, James Graham; Sam Burgess, Elliott Whitehead, Sean O'Loughlin (c).



Replacements: Alex Walmsley, Chris Heighington, Thomas Burgess, James Roby.



What do people think.

Like others unsure about Bateman when we have Percival but I assume Bennett is looking for a defensive stint rather than an attacking one.I wouldn't know Heightington is I fell over him.I hope that Widdop steps up to the plate. I have always found him disappointing when he has played previously for England and I just hope that on Friday he can make amends.Glad that Roby has got a place as his form at the end of the season was very good.