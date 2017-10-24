Bit worried by the lack of signings by Fax, despite losing several players and already being short on attacking options and game breakers. The new additions to the board have all talked about the exciting times ahead, but this close season could be the worst we have had in terms of generating excitement or interest for fans and getting them to buy season tickets. Yes, there is not a lot of talent available, but what there is, is either not in our price range or we aren’t even interested. It looks like we are going to rely on Casifax, but if our new DR partners struggle with injuries and need to recall players, we will be lucky to put a 13 together.