Re: New Signings
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:04 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7718
Nobody about that is better than what we have and in our price range.

Re: New Signings
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:58 pm
interceptor Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 105
Absolutely no point in any more signings if you slot say any 3 of the following in the fax team

Trueman
Springer
Gary Lo
Gill
Brandon Douglas
Ellis
Minikin


Have a play around with the options!

The only gap I can see is competition at Hooker
Re: New Signings
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:02 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2508
Location: Shuddersfield
Faxtastic123 wrote:
Mammone or Worrincy?

Re: New Signings
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:38 am
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 683
Whether people like DR or not it looks like it's definitely our player signing solution for next season.

''We have met with both Daryl Powell and Steve Gill and have formed a strong partnership already. We have some exciting plans regarding players/coaches and engaging with both sets of supporters. This really excites me and my staff and will further develop our skills, working with world class coaches and players.”

“The partnership will run not just with game by game loans but season-long loans. These arrangements are beneficial to us as we get the players all year and can work with them full time, similar to the deal with Brandon Douglas which worked very well for us last season.”

Looking like Fax lads selected as first option but if they are out of form then reserves and/or then Cas players.
Re: New Signings
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:38 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2508
Location: Shuddersfield
If we go down the Dual Reg route, what does that say to my reserve team players?
Re: New Signings
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:37 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3859
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
chazzerboy wrote:
DR with Cas when we need it.

Re: New Signings
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:09 pm
gizempo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Jul 24, 2009 10:26 pm
Posts: 180
Bit worried by the lack of signings by Fax, despite losing several players and already being short on attacking options and game breakers. The new additions to the board have all talked about the exciting times ahead, but this close season could be the worst we have had in terms of generating excitement or interest for fans and getting them to buy season tickets. Yes, there is not a lot of talent available, but what there is, is either not in our price range or we aren’t even interested. It looks like we are going to rely on Casifax, but if our new DR partners struggle with injuries and need to recall players, we will be lucky to put a 13 together.
Re: New Signings
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:18 pm
Nat (Rugby_Aholic) User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Thu Sep 18, 2003 11:57 am
Posts: 2497
Location: Halifax
Its October. Calm down.
Re: New Signings
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:30 am
chazzerboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 222
Another quality player signed for our rivals in Ridyard. He may be coming to end of his career but still is class halfback at championship level.
