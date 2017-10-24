Whether people like DR or not it looks like it's definitely our player signing solution for next season.
Quote from RM.
''We have met with both Daryl Powell and Steve Gill and have formed a strong partnership already. We have some exciting plans regarding players/coaches and engaging with both sets of supporters. This really excites me and my staff and will further develop our skills, working with world class coaches and players.”
“The partnership will run not just with game by game loans but season-long loans. These arrangements are beneficial to us as we get the players all year and can work with them full time, similar to the deal with Brandon Douglas which worked very well for us last season.”
Looking like Fax lads selected as first option but if they are out of form then reserves and/or then Cas players.
