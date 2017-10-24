WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RAB Sponsorship 2018

Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net RAB Sponsorship 2018

RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:04 am
Ferocious Aardvark
I've heard from the club about the next season sponsorship. Before I respond, can we have a show of hands please as to who is going to agree to chip in, if we do it?

Please just copy and paste the list with your name, and add yourselves on the end.

I would stick with £25 per person, if you want to do e.g. 4 X £25 for yourself, your mother-in-law, mistress and albatross please feel free, one line for each. So I don't have to count them.

We need a minimum of around 20 - 30 and so if there isn't sufficient interest we won't be able to do it.
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:05 am
Ferocious Aardvark
RAB sponsorship list 2018 season

1. Ferocious Aardvark
2.
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:32 am
Bull Mania
RAB sponsorship list 2018 season

1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bull Mania

Glad we're doing it again. Made some good choices of who to sponsor in the past :D
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:39 am
Fr13daY
RAB sponsorship list 2018 season

1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bull Mania
3. Fr13day

Cheers for this FA!
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:19 am
Nothus
1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bull Mania
3. Fr13day
4. Nothus
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:22 am
Bulliac
1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bull Mania
3. Fr13day
4. Nothus
5. Bulliac
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:48 am
RickyF1
1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bull Mania
3. Fr13day
4. Nothus
5. Bulliac
6. RickyF1
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2018
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:09 am
Bullseye
1. Ferocious Aardvark
2. Bull Mania
3. Fr13day
4. Nothus
5. Bulliac
6. RickyF1
7. Bullseye
