Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:08 pm
Call Me God on Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:08 pm
Call Me God
Him wrote:
We are a relatively niche sport that is watched by a small number of people and played by a tiny amount.

TaDa........we have a winner.
200k on SKY watching and less than 10% of a soccer-football Audience on FTA and still we whine and moan about people not bothering to watch us......the BBC will syndicate Blue Planet and make more from domestic DVD sales than RLWC 2017 cost them........it is up to the sports governing body to get us noticed...no more "it's not fair'....."It's the BBC/Public School" crap.....social media is our route to an audience....we need to out kardashian the Kardashians.....not wallow in our misery.
Even the NRL didn't fully leverage the Burgess Bros thing........if the RFL/NRL had pitched that to a production co promising 1 million viewers to start with it would have made C4 at worst.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:18 am
shinymcshine on Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:18 am
Him wrote:
Unless you live in Hull, West Yorkshire or parts of Lancashire/Cheshire it’s difficult to watch our sport live and even if you do live there it’s not easy to take part in our sport.


Perhaps you might live near Wrexham, Bridgend/Llanelli/Merthyr, Cheltenham/Gloucester, London, Hemel, Coventry, Oxford or Newcastle ?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:08 am
FlexWheeler on Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:08 am
It always amazes me the amount of marketing experts we have on here. I don't know what the situation is with funding etc or who is in charge of it but I'd guess the budget is very small relative to the demographic and the viewing figures, and to produce high quality advertising you generally need alot of money behind it.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:23 am
shinymcshine on Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:23 am
FlexWheeler wrote:
It always amazes me the amount of marketing experts we have on here. I don't know what the situation is with funding etc or who is in charge of it but I'd guess the budget is very small relative to the demographic and the viewing figures, and to produce high quality advertising you generally need alot of money behind it.


Whilst I agree, I think the assumed lack of any clear advertising/marketing campaign to promote a major international competition, which occurs just once every 4 years, makes people wonder just what the "powers that be" (whether that be RFL, IRLF, NRL or broadcast partners) have been doing.

Considering that the RLWC has been around since 1954 then its somewhat galling the amount of promo that the RUWC, formed in 1987, gets.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:31 pm
WIZEB on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:31 pm
Don't know what all the fuss is about.
Attenborough needs to bow out like Stevo.
Lebanon v France was miles better.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:47 pm
Muggins on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:47 pm
Muggins
Was a good programme. Good work, Dave.
