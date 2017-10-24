WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Blue Planet

Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:08 pm
Him wrote:
We are a relatively niche sport that is watched by a small number of people and played by a tiny amount.

TaDa........we have a winner.
200k on SKY watching and less than 10% of a soccer-football Audience on FTA and still we whine and moan about people not bothering to watch us......the BBC will syndicate Blue Planet and make more from domestic DVD sales than RLWC 2017 cost them........it is up to the sports governing body to get us noticed...no more "it's not fair'....."It's the BBC/Public School" crap.....social media is our route to an audience....we need to out kardashian the Kardashians.....not wallow in our misery.
Even the NRL didn't fully leverage the Burgess Bros thing........if the RFL/NRL had pitched that to a production co promising 1 million viewers to start with it would have made C4 at worst.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:18 am
Him wrote:
Unless you live in Hull, West Yorkshire or parts of Lancashire/Cheshire it’s difficult to watch our sport live and even if you do live there it’s not easy to take part in our sport.


Perhaps you might live near Wrexham, Bridgend/Llanelli/Merthyr, Cheltenham/Gloucester, London, Hemel, Coventry, Oxford or Newcastle ?
