Whilst I agree that RL is often short-changed in terms of media coverage, if we want to improve it we have to make the sport more relevant to more people.



We are a relatively niche sport that is watched by a small number of people and played by a tiny amount.



We need to drastically increase the amount of people involved in the sport. The amateur game fails dramatically in this regard and we need to find ways of getting more people involved.



Unless you live in Hull, West Yorkshire or parts of Lancashire/Cheshire it’s difficult to watch our sport live and even if you do live there it’s not easy to take part in our sport.



We put significant regional and social barriers up to people who may get into our sport. We need to remove these and then more people will be interested in RL and the media exposure will increase.