I'm pretty sure that the "national interest" in women's football is still pretty low, but that seems to do alright for coverage on the BBC sport bulletins nowadays, for their domestic, European and international fixtures.
I don't expect the BBC to promote our sport unnecessarily, but a major international sporting event is (usually) a newsworthy event, and I find the lack of coverage, so far, is odd.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:00 pm
Because womens football has the potential to piggy back on the mens game given the global exposure of it and the tournaments the women play - and if it takes off there is a bigger market and more money -and that is the bee all and end all I'm afraid. Cash is king!
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:04 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Can’t wait for Blue Planet 2.
Snap
Lets face it we as RL Fans don't give two hoots about our game never mind the wider public, when our Massive clubs get attendances of 7-14k and we have one of our showpieces Wembley two thirds full and that Magic event two thirds empty says a lot about the interest or lack of.
Maybe there would be more media interest if the tournament was over here and matches played at prime time who knows ?
I'll be watching all the matches on Premier with interest but I'm fairly sure I know who is going to win .
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:15 pm
TimperleySaint wrote:
Because womens football has the potential to piggy back on the mens game given the global exposure of it and the tournaments the women play - and if it takes off there is a bigger market and more money -and that is the bee all and end all I'm afraid. Cash is king!
I understand the points you raise, but against the context of whether or not an event should be covered by the BBC sport bulletins, then the potential to make money shouldn't really come into it.
We'll just wait and see whether the Womens RLWC, commencing 16 Nov, gets any mention at all in the next few weeks.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:21 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
I understand the points you raise, but against the context of whether or not an event should be covered by the BBC sport bulletins, then the potential to make money shouldn't really come into it.
We'll just wait and see whether the Womens RLWC, commencing 16 Nov, gets any mention at all in the next few weeks.
No and I agree - but I'm sure it costs them money to discuss in news/sports bulletins, but as no one wants to hear (or the audience that does will be very small) they don't bother and give the attention to a wider audience that they assume will probably be watching.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:11 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
I'm pretty sure that the "national interest" in women's football is still pretty low, but that seems to do alright for coverage on the BBC sport bulletins nowadays, for their domestic, European and international fixtures.
I don't expect the BBC to promote our sport unnecessarily, but a major international sporting event is (usually) a newsworthy event, and I find the lack of coverage, so far, is odd.
We'll probably have to agree to disagree on the word "major". For most people watching the BBC, this event simply doesn't register.
The average attendance at the last World Cup in Australia was 16,000 - less than the average attendance watching League 1 football at Portsmouth FC so far this season.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:26 pm
I do love Attenborough, have most of the boxsets, plus sea creatures are my favourite animals, especially cephalopods.
On the subject of rugby league coverage, I haven't even seen an advert for it yet on the BBC. Decent enough coverage on their website and I have found my new favourite hobby, reading the comments sections on BBC RL articles, the union trolls on there are hilarious!
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:27 pm
Are the BBC going to show Blue Planet on a Friday morning when everyone is at work?
