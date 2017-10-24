|
Everyone in the country must have seen the amazing build up to the new Blue Planet on tv and radio that will be on the BBC this weekend.
I've seen one advert for the World Cup which was at the end of match of the day.
It's like a kids cartoon that is pretty hard to understand.
If you walked in after it started with the sound down you wouldn't have a clue what it was about.
Why hasn't it been made with real footage from past games.
Big hits, players covered in mud and blood, trys and celebrations.
When I was in Australia for a series in the 90s the build up on tv and in the paper was impossible to go unnoticed. There was even a tv ad with all our players (actors) shackled together in a mok up court room and sentenced to playing the Australians at rugby and they were all sat there shaking.
It was funny but 30 years on I still remember it ive already forgotten the one that's on here now.
Tournaments like this need as much exposure to the general public to lift the profile of our game but sadly it will go unnoticed by the general public and another chance will have gone to promote the game
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:27 am
|
Because the world doesn't care about RL anymore, simple as that unfortunately.
Unless you live in the RL heartlands in the UK or up and down the east coast of Oz, I'm afraid we don't stand a chance against the boys of the footballing world any more, or even cricket these days with the introduction of T20 competitions.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:55 am
|
TimperleySaint wrote:
TRUE what we need is to win the bloody thing and then and only then they might start to talk about it and it will help if we win it in OZ yes I know we did win it once but that was years OK and in (black and white )
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:14 am
|
The BBC isn't the RFL / RLIFs PR agency. It isn't going to give us disproportionately high coverage just because we want it to. It's up to the people running the World Cup, and the England team, to give the BBC and the wider media reason for them to talk about us (aside from players doing things they shouldn't be doing).
What marketing activity is going on in the England camp, or in the Australian camp, or any other camp? What stories are they creating for people to talk about? How much content are they releasing to the media? So far, the social media accounts for England seem to be nothing more than the players larking about in their time off and stepping off buses. There have been videos of two tries from the CAS warm-up, but what else? What else is there for the media to talk about?
The last BBC nature documentary series was the most watched show for 15 years - of course they're going to promote Blue Planet heavily (not least because the production costs will be enormous). Even with the best promotion in the world, the RL World Cup would get a fraction of the interest that Blue Planet gets.
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:20 am
|
The BBC could easily do more if they wanted to, given how much RL they've had over the years and must be in their archives, but they simply don't want to because they know it's not worth spending the money on it because it's not going to make any real dent in the viewing figures.
Do you really believe that if the BBC poured the same money into advertising the RLWC as they do the Blue Planet, that the viewing figures would be increased by anything more than a few percent? And given they will already be tiny in comparison, it's a no brainer as to why there is no advertising.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:35 am
|
One nark is that whilst I can understand (for the reasons above) the BBC not doing too many promos, the RLWC isn't even getting mentioned in the sport bulletins.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:57 am
|
shinymcshine wrote:
what is there to mention?
The problem of the profile of the game lies entirely with the game.
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:13 am
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
The BBC Sport RL site is pretty decent, with daily updates, such as recent interviews with Ryan Hall and Sam Burgess, and squad announcements.
I'm pretty sure if it was the RU World Cup or even 6 Nations they'd be mentioning it in the BBC TV & Radio sports bulletins in the run up to those events, but there's obviously an editorial decision been made to omit pre-coverage of the RLWC.
For a major international event in which England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have teams competing and given the BBC's planned TV coverage, it seems somewhat bizarre.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:27 am
|
shinymcshine wrote:
It's not a 'decision to omit' as such - that makes it seem like a snub. The BBC is simply reflecting the national interest in the tournament.
On the list of organisations that are responsible for promoting our sport, the BBC is way, way down the list.
|
