Everyone in the country must have seen the amazing build up to the new Blue Planet on tv and radio that will be on the BBC this weekend.



I've seen one advert for the World Cup which was at the end of match of the day.

It's like a kids cartoon that is pretty hard to understand.

If you walked in after it started with the sound down you wouldn't have a clue what it was about.

Why hasn't it been made with real footage from past games.

Big hits, players covered in mud and blood, trys and celebrations.

When I was in Australia for a series in the 90s the build up on tv and in the paper was impossible to go unnoticed. There was even a tv ad with all our players (actors) shackled together in a mok up court room and sentenced to playing the Australians at rugby and they were all sat there shaking.

It was funny but 30 years on I still remember it ive already forgotten the one that's on here now.

Tournaments like this need as much exposure to the general public to lift the profile of our game but sadly it will go unnoticed by the general public and another chance will have gone to promote the game