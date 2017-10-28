WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00

Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:33 pm
10-4 at half time. New Zealand too good in the 2nd half.
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:27 pm
New Zealand is awesome. I expect the final 4 to be Australia, New Zealand, England and PNG.
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:00 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
New Zealand is awesome. I expect the final 4 to be Australia, New Zealand, England and PNG.



Wouldn't rule Fiji out ..they looked v capable earlier against Brian McDermott's yanks
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:41 am
NZ looked pretty good, and with Shaun Johnson back in the side they are capable of anything, Their much publicised defections didn't seem to hurt them too much.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:11 am
Towns88 wrote:
Wouldn't rule Fiji out ..they looked v capable earlier against Brian McDermott's yanks


I agree. Fiji or PNG look very likely 4th placers.
