WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:33 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1134
10-4 at half time. New Zealand too good in the 2nd half.
Re: GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:27 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4582
Location: Carcassonne, France
New Zealand is awesome. I expect the final 4 to be Australia, New Zealand, England and PNG.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:00 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3567
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
New Zealand is awesome. I expect the final 4 to be Australia, New Zealand, England and PNG.



Wouldn't rule Fiji out ..they looked v capable earlier against Brian McDermott's yanks
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, ComeOnYouUll, Google [Bot], Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hasbag, Lebron James, Leon Ashton, Milly, MollySylphrena, Towns88, wigsey, yossarian and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,9581,51076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
58-12
USA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM