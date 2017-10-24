WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00

Post a reply
GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:40 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."


RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017

GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Re: GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:57 am
jpk3lly Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 20, 2011 12:56 pm
Posts: 63
I am massively looking forward to seeing all the action from group B, having Samoa, Tonga and New Zealand in the same group should produce some highly physical encounters :)
Re: GAME ON GROUP B : New Zealand v Samoa - Sat - 08:10:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:25 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1777
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
2nd best side in the cup v 4th best side in the cup.
Samoa have over 2000 NRL and ESL games between them and look to have a very well balanced side.
Their form since the last WC has been improving every outing, and they lost against NZ by just 2 points.
NZ look to have one of their weakest sides in a while as well.
An upset is on the cards.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Buggo, Call Me God, Dally, djhudds, Erik the not red, Google [Bot], Grimmy, HuddsRL5, Muggins, Nothus, NSW, rhinos_bish, roopy, Roy Haggerty, RuddyScoosers, Saint #1, Salford red all over, SirStan, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 181 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,7111,58476,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM