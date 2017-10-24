2nd best side in the cup v 4th best side in the cup.
Samoa have over 2000 NRL and ESL games between them and look to have a very well balanced side.
Their form since the last WC has been improving every outing, and they lost against NZ by just 2 points.
NZ look to have one of their weakest sides in a while as well.
An upset is on the cards.
