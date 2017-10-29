|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4591
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
Id love to see PNG get an NRL side, especially when the Sydney teams are struggling for crowds and atmosphere, PNG would show them up
I agree. The Hunters need a few more big corporate sponsors and then they would be able to play in the NRL.
If PNG got an NRL side (which would be the Hunters) half the team would quickly be bought by other NRL clubs. Of the Kumuls' five outside backs, (I think three being former Hunters), four are already signed with an NRL club, and the fifth just signed with Castleford. Other former Hunters players are with other Queensland Cup teams. But PNG has 8 million people, and most of the nations' boys love playing rugby league, so the Hunters' replacements for the pillaged players would do nicely and increase the number of PNG's professional players available to be selected for the Kumuls.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1137
|
Justin Olam, Kato Ottio, Ase Boas, Watson Boas, Stanton Albert, Wellington Albert, Willie Minoga and Enock Maki all look like they could do a good job in Super League.
Ireland have a lot of Super League players in their squad and are stronger than Wales. It will be good to see how the PNG players do against Ireland and whether they can dominate them physically as they did with Wales.
|
|
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 467
Location: Manchester
|
That’s the game I’m looking forward to seeing (Eire v PNG)
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15669
Location: On the road
|
WIZEB wrote:
Spear chucking.
Really!!
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Posted by
WIZEB
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:08 pm
|
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9756
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really!!
Yep.
A bit like darts but with longer stems and no flights.
|
|
Posted by
Kevs Head
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 820
|
No one should underestimate the importance of rugby league in PNG. There are 22 disparate provinces each with its own tribes and clans and over 800 different languages spoken in the country. The government's main job is to pull all this together and rugby league is the main unifying factor. It means so much to people and they are passionate about it in a way that just isn't the case in, say, England. The rugby league world should do everything it can to help PNG rugby develop - it would be good for the game and great for the country
|
|
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 467
Location: Manchester
|
Kevs Head wrote:
No one should underestimate the importance of rugby league in PNG. There are 22 disparate provinces each with its own tribes and clans and over 800 different languages spoken in the country. The government's main job is to pull all this together and rugby league is the main unifying factor. It means so much to people and they are passionate about it in a way that just isn't the case in, say, England. The rugby league world should do everything it can to help PNG rugby develop - it would be good for the game and great for the country
Indeed
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Posted by
roopy
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:10 am
|
roopy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1785
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
|
The progress in PNG is already remarkable.
It's less than 7 years since they formed a national comp.
They started rolling out a schools based comp only 3 years ago.
The Hunters entered the Qld cup 3 years ago, and won it for the first time on their 3rd attempt.
The new modern stadium only opened this year and the Hunters relocated from the old German capitol of Kokopo to Port Moresby this year.
Just a few weeks ago their national women's side had their first game in the leadup to the women's WC.
There is talk of PNG sides entering the qld under 18s and under 20s comps, which seems the next logical step, as well as school sides playing in the school knockout comps.
The progress they have made since the last WC is there for all to see, and you can see that all the things they are now doing and plan to do in the near future will mean that the progress will continue for the next 4 years at least.
|
|
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 191
|
roopy wrote:
The progress in PNG is already remarkable.
It's less than 7 years since they formed a national comp.
They started rolling out a schools based comp only 3 years ago.
The Hunters entered the Qld cup 3 years ago, and won it for the first time on their 3rd attempt.
The new modern stadium only opened this year and the Hunters relocated from the old German capitol of Kokopo to Port Moresby this year.
Just a few weeks ago their national women's side had their first game in the leadup to the women's WC.
There is talk of PNG sides entering the qld under 18s and under 20s comps, which seems the next logical step, as well as school sides playing in the school knockout comps.
The progress they have made since the last WC is there for all to see, and you can see that all the things they are now doing and plan to do in the near future will mean that the progress will continue for the next 4 years at least.
If they continue to grow as they have, I can see them really being a threat to the big 3 by the time we head to North America.....
|
|
Posted by
Kevs Head
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 7:05 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 820
|
I was at the match in Port Moresby and also saw Scotland v Tonga in Cairns. I have to say that I'm wetting myself at the thought of PNG v Tonga - they'd feel the earth shaking on the M62. It could happen in this World Cup but, if I've read the fixture format for the quarters correctly, England v PNG in Melbourne looks very likely. Ouch!!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, Barrie's Glass Eye, BiltonRobin, downo, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Kevs Head, kobashi, leg_end, LeythIg, MollySylphrena, roopy, SaleSlim, Saxon and 158 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,656,292
|1,425
|76,325
|4,559
|SET
|