The progress in PNG is already remarkable.

It's less than 7 years since they formed a national comp.

They started rolling out a schools based comp only 3 years ago.

The Hunters entered the Qld cup 3 years ago, and won it for the first time on their 3rd attempt.

The new modern stadium only opened this year and the Hunters relocated from the old German capitol of Kokopo to Port Moresby this year.

Just a few weeks ago their national women's side had their first game in the leadup to the women's WC.



There is talk of PNG sides entering the qld under 18s and under 20s comps, which seems the next logical step, as well as school sides playing in the school knockout comps.



The progress they have made since the last WC is there for all to see, and you can see that all the things they are now doing and plan to do in the near future will mean that the progress will continue for the next 4 years at least.