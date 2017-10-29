WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:53 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4586
Location: Carcassonne, France
leedsnsouths wrote:
Id love to see PNG get an NRL side, especially when the Sydney teams are struggling for crowds and atmosphere, PNG would show them up


I agree. The Hunters need a few more big corporate sponsors and then they would be able to play in the NRL.

If PNG got an NRL side (which would be the Hunters) half the team would quickly be bought by other NRL clubs. Of the Kumuls' five outside backs, (I think three being former Hunters), four are already signed with an NRL club, and the fifth just signed with Castleford. Other former Hunters players are with other Queensland Cup teams. But PNG has 8 million people, and most of the nations' boys love playing rugby league, so the Hunters' replacements for the pillaged players would do nicely and increase the number of PNG's professional players available to be selected for the Kumuls.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
