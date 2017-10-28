WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:26 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3661
Genehunt1973 wrote:
Am i right in thinking that PNG is the only place in the world where it is the National sport?


Yes. Which is why it's great to see them do well, such a passionate bunch.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:31 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4586
Location: Carcassonne, France
The entire PNG backline, plus the Albert brothers Wellington and Stanton, plus the hookers (all 4), were fantastic. PNG could beat England.

Isn't it time that Super League clubs started offering lucrative contracts to PNG players?
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:44 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11475
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Ruddy loved this game.

Ms. Terrorista V2. who knows knack all about RL and isn't really that bothered was just blown away by the sheer physicality of The Kumuls and the passion of the crowd.

Anyone who cannot see the point of the World Cup, and I'm looking at you, Australian gormclops on the Australia vs. England, after the games we've seen today doesn't deserve to ever watch a game again.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:49 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5858
Location: east east hull
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The entire PNG backline, plus the Albert brothers Wellington and Stanton, plus the hookers (all 4), were fantastic. PNG could beat England.

Isn't it time that Super League clubs started offering lucrative contracts to PNG players?

They looked good today Wellington Albert looks decent but they wouldn't beat England same as Samoa Tonga and Fiji they fade as the game goes on against the decent sides as proved today in the NZ game
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:01 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1781
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Genehunt1973 wrote:
Am i right in thinking that PNG is the only place in the world where it is the National sport?

PNG was an Australian protectorate till 1975 and their entire public service sector was basically from Queensland. They still send all their kids from wealthy families to school in Queensland and fly to Queensland if they need first world healthcare.
In short, most of their borrowed western culture is pure Queensland (shudder) - which means Rugby League is their game.
PNG has a population of 8 million, which means it has double or triple the population of the rest of the South Pacific Islands put together, and their economy is also close to double the rest of the Pacific Islands.
They are a very poor country still, but their economy is growing at a rapid rate from a very low base. The new stadium, opened just this year, is an example of how they are growing and expanding. Just six months ago they didn't have a stadium good enough to host these games.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:11 pm
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 57
fun time frankie wrote:
They looked good today Wellington Albert looks decent but they wouldn't beat England same as Samoa Tonga and Fiji they fade as the game goes on against the decent sides as proved today in the NZ game







you'll find that the Kumuls being Melanesian will generally have bigger motors than the Polynesians, seem to be better built for endurance
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:23 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 361
Location: South Stand
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I wonder if Super League clubs will take notice of PNG’s performance and move in to sign some of their players. The PNG Hunters players can’t earn much money and would surely be tempted to move to a Super League club on a fairly low value contract.

Warrington are in for Kurt Baptiste
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:21 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 635
Shazbaz wrote:
Warrington are in for Kurt Baptiste


He's hardly some unknown from the Hunters.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:37 am
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2584
Yeah, I enjoyed the highlights too. PNG played some cracking footy.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:35 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1310
Id love to see PNG get an NRL side, especially when the Sydney teams are struggling for crowds and atmosphere, PNG would show them up
