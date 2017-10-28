Genehunt1973 wrote: Am i right in thinking that PNG is the only place in the world where it is the National sport?

PNG was an Australian protectorate till 1975 and their entire public service sector was basically from Queensland. They still send all their kids from wealthy families to school in Queensland and fly to Queensland if they need first world healthcare.In short, most of their borrowed western culture is pure Queensland (shudder) - which means Rugby League is their game.PNG has a population of 8 million, which means it has double or triple the population of the rest of the South Pacific Islands put together, and their economy is also close to double the rest of the Pacific Islands.They are a very poor country still, but their economy is growing at a rapid rate from a very low base. The new stadium, opened just this year, is an example of how they are growing and expanding. Just six months ago they didn't have a stadium good enough to host these games.