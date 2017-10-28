WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:29 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Would England play in Port Moresby?
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:31 am
WIZEB
Wales should have took the 2 points when they had chance. :D
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:12 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
WIZEB wrote:
Wales should have took the 2 points when they had chance. :D


What? They got 6 points instead, thanks to St Helens Regan Grace.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:15 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Noel Cleal wrote:
Biting from PNG. They are actually trying to eat them.


No they aren't. It was just a tasting. A decision will be made later as to whether the taste was good enough to warrant an eating.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:31 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
I wonder if Super League clubs will take notice of PNG’s performance and move in to sign some of their players. The PNG Hunters players can’t earn much money and would surely be tempted to move to a Super League club on a fairly low value contract.
