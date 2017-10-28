WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:29 am
Channel Islander Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 183
Would England play in Port Moresby?
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:31 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9743
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Wales should have took the 2 points when they had chance. :D
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls4Champs, Channel Islander, Darwinsdad, downo, Five and last, jakeyg95, Noel Cleal, Saxon, SirBlighty, Wilde 3 and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,7771,02676,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
40-0
WALES
UPDATE!
Olam Try : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
TODAY : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM