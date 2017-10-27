WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:17 pm
Sadfish
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20430
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
Poer Moresby is going to be a real struggle for Wales.
Image
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:09 pm
FlexWheeler
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3657
Wales aren't preparing for a game, they are preparing for war.

kumuls in png is no joke.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:37 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4578
Location: Carcassonne, France
Wales has no chance. They should surrender at the end of the game with humility, graciousness, and dignity.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:10 am
downo

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 42
The Taffies are going to get eaten alive
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:38 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1130
PNG are playing with some passion.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:40 am
Noel Cleal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 1:07 pm
Posts: 1396
Location: Kent
Biting from PNG. They are actually trying to eat them.
The Aussie Legend!!!
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:56 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5686
Wales look terrified
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:00 am
headhunter
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17103
Location: South Wales
Really missing Flower, Dudson and White here.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:02 am
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1778
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
This will be PNGs first WC win since 2000.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:05 am
Saxon
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 40
Noel Cleal wrote:
Biting from PNG. They are actually trying to eat them.


I loved his complaint to the ref. "My finger accidentally fell in his mouth".
Mechanical Engineers make weapons
Civil Engineers build targets
