Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:17 pm
Sadfish
Poer Moresby is going to be a real struggle for Wales.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:09 pm
FlexWheeler
Wales aren't preparing for a game, they are preparing for war.

kumuls in png is no joke.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:37 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Wales has no chance. They should surrender at the end of the game with humility, graciousness, and dignity.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:10 am
downo

The Taffies are going to get eaten alive
