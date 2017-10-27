WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:17 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20430
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
Poer Moresby is going to be a real struggle for Wales.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, bowes, Bull Mania, ComeOnYouUll, cravenpark1, Cronus, eric35, FlexWheeler, Grimmy, Hangerman2, jools, kobashi, Little Ivor, luke ShipleyRed, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, PrinterThe, sanjunien, shinymcshine, The Ghost of '99, The Vicar of Widnes, Towns88 and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,6411,77176,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM