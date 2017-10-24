WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

Post a reply
GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:40 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."


RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017

GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:32 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4565
Location: Carcassonne, France
PNG will thrash Wales. There is a lot of talent in the PNG side.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:33 am
jonny the leyther User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 11:46 am
Posts: 9424
Location: Leigh/Stockport
Sell out! Good luck with that Wales!
Chorlton RL wrote- "Jonny, for me you hold the mantle of most sensible poster on the VT"
...............................................................................................................................................
Yed wrote: "He's like a Kevin Penny on steroids except he's good too"
...............................................................................................................................................
"What? What have I said now?" - Starbug 2013
...............................................................................................................................................
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:05 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1771
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Very odd side for PNG - 4 hookers in the side - one at lock and two on the bench - and only 1 prop on the bench.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:27 pm
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 5
roopy wrote:
Very odd side for PNG - 4 hookers in the side - one at lock and two on the bench - and only 1 prop on the bench.




If you look at PNG lined up before any match, every player is about the same height & size, they're a pretty homogenous kind of team, not much of a mixing of races in New Guinea over the years, i reckon you'd could just pick your best players & slot them in anywhere
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:26 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6734
roopy wrote:
Very odd side for PNG - 4 hookers in the side - one at lock and two on the bench - and only 1 prop on the bench.


And I thought John Kear was coaching Wales.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:16 pm
rlbet Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Dec 11, 2013 10:51 am
Posts: 123
For those that don't know the game is live on Premier Sports and legally online

This is one game I am really looking forward, I can't wait to see/hear the atmosphere and some of the big hits from the PNG squad.

It's difficult to look past a home win, but it should be a great watch
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:26 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4565
Location: Carcassonne, France
rlbet wrote:
For those that don't know the game is live on Premier Sports and legally online

This is one game I am really looking forward, I can't wait to see/hear the atmosphere and some of the big hits from the PNG squad.

It's difficult to look past a home win, but it should be a great watch



Watch the PNG three quarters, Nene Macdonald (St George Illawarra), Kato Ottio (Canberra), Justin Olam (Melbourne) and Castleford's new signing Garry Lo, cut the Wales defence to ribbons. This game will be a huge victory for PNG.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:07 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1462
There was a nice feature on this evening's Wales Today (BBC1 Wales 1830hrs) about the Wales RLnteam arriving in PNG. Interview snippets with Elliot Kear, Iestyn Harris and John Kear, with a special mention (and some Welsh hope) pinned on Regan Grace.
Re: GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:53 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1771
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
jonny the leyther wrote:
Sell out! Good luck with that Wales!
All games in PNG sell out. Even qld cup games get 15k, which is the ground capacity.
They could probably sell 60k tickets to this game if they had a stadium big enough.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, Call Me God, HuddsRL5, HXSparky, knockersbumpMKII, lifelongfan, luke ShipleyRed, moto748, NickyKiss, Rastrick Rhino, roopy, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, shropshire-leyther, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, Top Saint, Wigg'n, yorksguy1865, yossarian and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,3952,02076,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM