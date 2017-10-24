|
RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2017
GAME ON GROUP C : Papua New Guinea v Wales - Sat - 06:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:32 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4565
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
PNG will thrash Wales. There is a lot of talent in the PNG side.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:33 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 11:46 am
Posts: 9424
Location: Leigh/Stockport
|
Sell out! Good luck with that Wales!
Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:05 am
|
roopy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1771
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
|
Very odd side for PNG - 4 hookers in the side - one at lock and two on the bench - and only 1 prop on the bench.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 5
|
roopy wrote:
Very odd side for PNG - 4 hookers in the side - one at lock and two on the bench - and only 1 prop on the bench.
If you look at PNG lined up before any match, every player is about the same height & size, they're a pretty homogenous kind of team, not much of a mixing of races in New Guinea over the years, i reckon you'd could just pick your best players & slot them in anywhere
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6734
|
roopy wrote:
Very odd side for PNG - 4 hookers in the side - one at lock and two on the bench - and only 1 prop on the bench.
And I thought John Kear was coaching Wales.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:16 pm
|
rlbet
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined:
Wed Dec 11, 2013 10:51 amPosts:
123
|
For those that don't know the game is live on Premier Sports and legally online
This is one game I am really looking forward, I can't wait to see/hear the atmosphere and some of the big hits from the PNG squad.
It's difficult to look past a home win, but it should be a great watch
Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4565
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
rlbet wrote:
For those that don't know the game is live on Premier Sports and legally online
This is one game I am really looking forward, I can't wait to see/hear the atmosphere and some of the big hits from the PNG squad.
It's difficult to look past a home win, but it should be a great watch
Watch the PNG three quarters, Nene Macdonald (St George Illawarra), Kato Ottio (Canberra), Justin Olam (Melbourne) and Castleford's new signing Garry Lo, cut the Wales defence to ribbons. This game will be a huge victory for PNG.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1462
|
There was a nice feature on this evening's Wales Today (BBC1 Wales 1830hrs) about the Wales RLnteam arriving in PNG. Interview snippets with Elliot Kear, Iestyn Harris and John Kear, with a special mention (and some Welsh hope) pinned on Regan Grace.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:53 pm
|
roopy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1771
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
|
jonny the leyther wrote:
Sell out! Good luck with that Wales!
All games in PNG sell out. Even qld cup games get 15k, which is the ground capacity.
They could probably sell 60k tickets to this game if they had a stadium big enough.
