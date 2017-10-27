WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Hall

Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:53 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 724
The two wingers were good today I would say due to mcgilvrey scoring and saving a try then he just edged it.

Hopefully we can get percival inside mcgilvrey if we face em again Bateman did not do anything wrong but did not cause any problems going forward there were a few moments he got the ball unexpectedly and I think that a centre would have found a way to the line or a pass to his winger maybe.
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:09 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8789
Location: Leeds
Percival is way off test level at the moment, he's simply not physical enough, leave Bateman there or give Currie a game.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
