The two wingers were good today I would say due to mcgilvrey scoring and saving a try then he just edged it.
Hopefully we can get percival inside mcgilvrey if we face em again Bateman did not do anything wrong but did not cause any problems going forward there were a few moments he got the ball unexpectedly and I think that a centre would have found a way to the line or a pass to his winger maybe.
