Ryan Hall
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:11 am
Huddersfield1895
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011
Posts: 1219
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugb ... z6c3x.html
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:01 pm
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011
Posts: 1706
most Australian's think Pythagoras is a cousin of benny elias (and he is Lebanese)
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:55 am
Seth
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004
Posts: 1743
Location: Meltham
Englands MOM today
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:11 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014
Posts: 1129
Seth wrote:
Englands MOM today

Jermaine McGillvary
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:13 am
Seth
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004
Posts: 1743
Location: Meltham
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Jermaine McGillvary

Not much to separate the 2 of them
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:19 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014
Posts: 1129
Both wingers were good
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:24 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 5581
Location: Hill Valley
Hall does that time and again for England year in year out, yet you still get plenty of fans from other clubs thinking he shouldn't be there because he doesn't score 30 walk in tries a season any more :roll:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:57 pm
Rhinoshaund III
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011
Posts: 571
Jerry Hall walks into that Aussie squad today. Easily.
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015-2017
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:05 pm
marathonman
Joined: Mon May 16, 2005
Posts: 593
I know who I would rather have in my team, and it certainly is not ' 30 tries a season ' Greg Eden.
Re: Ryan Hall
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:01 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009
Posts: 3565
marathonman wrote:
I know who I would rather have in my team, and it certainly is not ' 30 tries a season ' Greg Eden.



38 tries.

But quite right. Eden had a great season. But class is permanent and Hall / McGillvary are a cut above.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

