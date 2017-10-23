Alan, how do the stats stand up when placed beside,say, bottom six SL sides? Bongser is not in denial on the relegation thingummibob but wishes to know how we would go against them in the Middles at the end of next season. Some visitors from other boards may see that question as arrogant but, whilst not assuming top spot, it is a likelihood that Leythe will be at least competing therein to regain their place at the top table.Of course there is always the elusive question of balance. Mickey H has all the experience in the world (and the SL appearances that you speak of) but he hasn't got the minutes in his legs any more. Bongser hopes that he will be found a position in the club where his experience and professionalism may rub off onto a relatively young (if, as you point out, Al, reasonably experienced) squad.One worry (were that to happen) is how Mortimer would feel. Right behind you regarding your comments on another thread and will go further, nailed on, first on teamsheet Nº9 when fit. He really got the team ticking again before his injury.Beltin' re-sign