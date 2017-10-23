WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Songs sung

Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:32 pm
phillufc3

Joined: Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:16 pm
Posts: 2
Does anyone know the lyrics to the song sung this season in the south stand think it starts "run away run away " but not sure if that's even correct
Cheerd
Re: Songs sung
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:35 am
Wardy67

Joined: Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:42 am
Posts: 15
The one that features the light show? If that's the one your thinking, then I first heard the tune from Sheffield Wednesday supporters. It goes something along the lines of
We're on our way, on our way
To the premier league
We're on our way
How do we get there
I don't know
How do we get there
I don't care
All I know is Wednesdays on the way.

Substitute premier league for super league and Wednesday for Leeds and I think that was what was being sung. Well that's what I sang anyway :D
Re: Songs sung
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:03 am
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1301
I thought the light show song was just the trumpet bit of ring of fire by Johnny Cash
Re: Songs sung
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:17 pm
phillufc3

Joined: Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:16 pm
Posts: 2
Cheers Jesus I've been singing all sorts of stuff haha involving Old Trafford n all sorts

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Highbury Rhino, Jrrhino, krisleeds, OldFart2, phillufc3, PrinterThe, Rammer, The Ghost of '99 and 179 guests

