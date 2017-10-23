The one that features the light show? If that's the one your thinking, then I first heard the tune from Sheffield Wednesday supporters. It goes something along the lines of We're on our way, on our way To the premier league We're on our way How do we get there I don't know How do we get there I don't care All I know is Wednesdays on the way.
Substitute premier league for super league and Wednesday for Leeds and I think that was what was being sung. Well that's what I sang anyway
I thought the light show song was just the trumpet bit of ring of fire by Johnny Cash
