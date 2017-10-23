The one that features the light show? If that's the one your thinking, then I first heard the tune from Sheffield Wednesday supporters. It goes something along the lines ofWe're on our way, on our wayTo the premier leagueWe're on our wayHow do we get thereI don't knowHow do we get thereI don't careAll I know is Wednesdays on the way.Substitute premier league for super league and Wednesday for Leeds and I think that was what was being sung. Well that's what I sang anyway