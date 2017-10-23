WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nathan Mason

Nathan Mason
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:03 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10026
Location: Back in Lancashire
Today's signing

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/10/2 ... enturions/

http://www.giantsrl.com/locker_room/fir ... than-mason
Re: Nathan Mason
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 5:27 pm
Waterloo Winger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 09, 2016 1:34 pm
Posts: 19
Mason might go ok for you in the championship has had loads of chances to make a mark in super league when we had injuries in the past two seasons but he has fallen down the pecking order with some less than average performances Tyler Dickinson has stepped up and pushed Mason even further down the line.He is a big guy but just dosnt seem to be able to get any go foward
Re: Nathan Mason
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:01 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16015
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
I think the one year deal says it all, looks like Tarzan but has played like Jane when I have seen him. Only young and this may be the wake up call he needs to bring some aggression to the table. Kieron obviously rates him from his time at Huddersfield

