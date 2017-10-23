WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belfast Eagles RLFC Mini and Youth Festival 2018

Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:29 pm
Belfast Eagles RLFC Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Calling mini and mod clubs looking for that next tour ?, Belfast Eagles RLFC is looking teams for our festival being held, 2nd and 3rd of June 2018. The festival is free to enter and we are looking teams from under 6 to under 16. If you're are looking a new idea for you're next tour come see what Belfast has to offer good rugby and great sights . Please contact Peter Robson by emailing ulsteryouthrep@rli.ie

