Calling mini and mod clubs looking for that next tour ?, Belfast Eagles RLFC is looking teams for our festival being held, 2nd and 3rd of June 2018. The festival is free to enter and we are looking teams from under 6 to under 16. If you're are looking a new idea for you're next tour come see what Belfast has to offer good rugby and great sights . Please contact Peter Robson by emailing ulsteryouthrep@rli.ie
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, beefy1, billypop, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Duckman, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, martinwildbull, Nothus, PHILISAN, rambull1967, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, scorchingdick, smiffythebull and 147 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,267
|1,714
|76,308
|4,559
|SET
|