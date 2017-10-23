G'day thought I'd run a World Cup Prediction Comp as the nights are drawing in, Auntie Rico is tucked up in bed full of winceyette leaving me to my own devices, it's ruining my eyesight and next season seems miles off....
It's open to one and all, including new entrants and visitors same rules as our WIRE YED competition with England taking our place
Good Luck
Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 30,050 (1,000 margin+/- 500)
Score and Winning Team Australia 0 v 0 England
First try (England player)
Time of first try (Any player)
Last Try (Any player)
Kicks over the sticks (Combined)
PNG v Wales
New Zealand v Samoa
Fiji v USA
Ireland v Italy
Scotland v Tonga
France v Lebanon
