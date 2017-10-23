WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 Prediction Competition

RLWC 2017 Prediction Competition
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:46 pm
G'day thought I'd run a World Cup Prediction Comp as the nights are drawing in, Auntie Rico is tucked up in bed full of winceyette leaving me to my own devices, it's ruining my eyesight and next season seems miles off....

It's open to one and all, including new entrants and visitors same rules as our WIRE YED competition with England taking our place

Good Luck

Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 30,050 (1,000 margin+/- 500)
Score and Winning Team Australia 0 v 0 England
First try (England player)
Time of first try (Any player)
Last Try (Any player)
Kicks over the sticks (Combined)

PNG v Wales
New Zealand v Samoa
Fiji v USA
Ireland v Italy
Scotland v Tonga
France v Lebanon
Re: RLWC 2017 Prediction Competition
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:26 pm
Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 26,758
Score and Winning Team Australia 24 v 12 England
First try (England player) Hall
Time of first try (Any player) 9 mins
Last Try (Any player) Billy Slater
Kicks over the sticks (Combined) 6

PNG v Wales
New Zealand v Samoa
Fiji v USA
Ireland v Italy
Scotland v Tonga
France v Lebanon
Re: RLWC 2017 Prediction Competition
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 2:01 pm
Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 30,050 (1,000 margin+/- 500) 26500
Score and Winning Team Australia 18 v 20 England
First try (England player)Hall
Time of first try (Any player)7min
Last Try (Any player)Hall
Kicks over the sticks (Combined)7

PNG v Wales PNG by 12
New Zealand v Samoa Samoa by 6
Fiji v USA USA by 6
Ireland v Italy Ireland by 6
Scotland v Tonga Tonga by 6
France v Lebanon France by 6
