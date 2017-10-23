G'day thought I'd run a World Cup Prediction Comp as the nights are drawing in, Auntie Rico is tucked up in bed full of winceyette leaving me to my own devices, it's ruining my eyesight and next season seems miles off....



It's open to one and all, including new entrants and visitors same rules as our WIRE YED competition with England taking our place



Good Luck



Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 30,050 (1,000 margin+/- 500)

Score and Winning Team Australia 0 v 0 England

First try (England player)

Time of first try (Any player)

Last Try (Any player)

Kicks over the sticks (Combined)



PNG v Wales

New Zealand v Samoa

Fiji v USA

Ireland v Italy

Scotland v Tonga

France v Lebanon