Posted by downo on Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:15 am
downo

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 64
Call Me God wrote:
Not British......and Australia is the most racist country I have ever visited....with an underclass of Boguns and wife beaters






We're far less racist than you knuckle draggers, you like to think of yourselves as a sophisticated country, but haven lived there for nearly 3 years i'm more than aware how the pure drudgery & depressed state of life turns people into violent alcoholics who like to blame foreigners for all the ills in their sad little lives
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:39 am
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 191
downo wrote:
We're far less racist than you knuckle draggers, you like to think of yourselves as a sophisticated country, but haven lived there for nearly 3 years i'm more than aware how the pure drudgery & depressed state of life turns people into violent alcoholics who like to blame foreigners for all the ills in their sad little lives

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-09/australia-is-becoming-a-more-racist-country-survey/8254592
https://www.amnesty.org.au/is-australia-rasict/
http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/australia-is-most-comfortably-racist-says-daily-show-presenter-20130416-2hxg5.html
So your press, amnesty international and satirists think your racist, but you reckon Britain, one of the most multicultural countries in the world is more so?
Maybe it's just because you spent 3 years pulling pints in London rather than getting around and seeing it's cultural heritage that you think all Poms are alcoholic depressives, but the reality is that it's all that I'd expect from a bloke who's home nation has less culture than a pot of Yoplait.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-09-15/hanson-speech-makes-racism-mainstream/7846430
Politicians making racism mainstream in Queensland
http://www.smh.com.au/national/new-aussie-antiislamic-party-guns-for-20-per-cent-of-the-vote-20150731-giol8k.html

The Brits may not be perfect, but by christ they're a vastly better educated and read nation than you lot....
Posted by downo on Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:54 am
downo

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 64
Call Me God wrote:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-09/australia-is-becoming-a-more-racist-country-survey/8254592
https://www.amnesty.org.au/is-australia-rasict/
http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/australia-is-most-comfortably-racist-says-daily-show-presenter-20130416-2hxg5.html
So your press, amnesty international and satirists think your racist, but you reckon Britain, one of the most multicultural countries in the world is more so?
Maybe it's just because you spent 3 years pulling pints in London rather than getting around and seeing it's cultural heritage that you think all Poms are alcoholic depressives, but the reality is that it's all that I'd expect from a bloke who's home nation has less culture than a pot of Yoplait.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-09-15/hanson-speech-makes-racism-mainstream/7846430
Politicians making racism mainstream in Queensland
http://www.smh.com.au/national/new-aussie-antiislamic-party-guns-for-20-per-cent-of-the-vote-20150731-giol8k.html

The Brits may not be perfect, but by christ they're a vastly better educated and read nation than you lot....







Oh my!!... :CRAZY: :DRUNK: :SLEEPY: :BOOHOO:

Haven't you gone to some trouble

I'm obviously not going to go looking at your links but i did see "Hanson" mentioned once or twice, she'd be far too tame to get anywhere near your EDL, see, we have nothing like your racist institutions, we have nothing like your riots, we have nothing like your level of racism & you think Australia isn't also multi cultural? you hick

Less culture than a pot of "yoplait" lol .........whereas in actual fact we have one of the oldest continual cultures on earth, some of the oldest art on earth, oldest most diverse languages on earth, you really need some education son
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:36 am
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 191
downo wrote:
.......whereas in actual fact we have one of the oldest continual cultures on earth, some of the oldest art on earth, oldest most diverse languages on earth, you really need some education son

All of which you denied existed or denied rights right to until the 1960's.....terra nullius...a process embraced fully by 'stralians for decades to steal land from the indigenous peoples. Ingrained racism....it's like mothers milk to you boguns.
Posted by downo on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:39 am
downo

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 64
Call Me God wrote:
All of which you denied existed or denied rights right to until the 1960's.....terra nullius...a process embraced fully by 'stralians for decades to steal land from the indigenous peoples. Ingrained racism....it's like mothers milk to you boguns.






who is "you"???

you veritable oik, you yokel

Its not like the British have treated indigenous peoples of former colonies with any kind of respect, you hillbilly
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:59 am
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 191
downo wrote:
who is "you"???

you veritable oik, you yokel

Its not like the British have treated indigenous peoples of former colonies with any kind of respect, you hillbilly

It was the British wot done it? ....your nation is made up of waifs and strays from Europe and the Middle East with the "ruling classes" either coming from convict stock or prison guards....and I repeat, I am not British!
Posted by downo on Mon Oct 30, 2017 4:18 am
downo

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 64
Call Me God wrote:
It was the British wot done it? ....your nation is made up of waifs and strays from Europe and the Middle East with the "ruling classes" either coming from convict stock or prison guards....and I repeat, I am not British!





what in gods name are you on about??? The British did "wot"???

Waifs & strays you say??? we have a ruling "class"?? whats all this "class" business??? A rugby league fan talking about "class"?? well i never

Not British eh?? I might not be Australian, i may not be white

The mystery deepens eh Cletus
Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Oct 30, 2017 7:33 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3242
Location: Stuck in 1982
Not much RL chat going on here now, "time 'gentlemen' please"!!
