Call Me God wrote:
Not British......and Australia is the most racist country I have ever visited....with an underclass of Boguns and wife beaters
We're far less racist than you knuckle draggers, you like to think of yourselves as a sophisticated country, but haven lived there for nearly 3 years i'm more than aware how the pure drudgery & depressed state of life turns people into violent alcoholics who like to blame foreigners for all the ills in their sad little lives
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 191
Posted by
downo
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:54 am
Oh my!!...
Haven't you gone to some trouble
I'm obviously not going to go looking at your links but i did see "Hanson" mentioned once or twice, she'd be far too tame to get anywhere near your EDL, see, we have nothing like your racist institutions, we have nothing like your riots, we have nothing like your level of racism & you think Australia isn't also multi cultural? you hick
Less culture than a pot of "yoplait" lol .........whereas in actual fact we have one of the oldest continual cultures on earth, some of the oldest art on earth, oldest most diverse languages on earth, you really need some education son
downo wrote:
.......whereas in actual fact we have one of the oldest continual cultures on earth, some of the oldest art on earth, oldest most diverse languages on earth, you really need some education son
All of which you denied existed or denied rights right to until the 1960's.....terra nullius...a process embraced fully by 'stralians for decades to steal land from the indigenous peoples. Ingrained racism....it's like mothers milk to you boguns.
Posted by
downo
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:39 am
Call Me God wrote:
All of which you denied existed or denied rights right to until the 1960's.....terra nullius...a process embraced fully by 'stralians for decades to steal land from the indigenous peoples. Ingrained racism....it's like mothers milk to you boguns.
who is "you"???
you veritable oik, you yokel
Its not like the British have treated indigenous peoples of former colonies with any kind of respect, you hillbilly
downo wrote:
who is "you"???
you veritable oik, you yokel
Its not like the British have treated indigenous peoples of former colonies with any kind of respect, you hillbilly
It was the British wot done it? ....your nation is made up of waifs and strays from Europe and the Middle East with the "ruling classes" either coming from convict stock or prison guards....and I repeat, I am not British!
Posted by
downo
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 4:18 am
Call Me God wrote:
It was the British wot done it? ....your nation is made up of waifs and strays from Europe and the Middle East with the "ruling classes" either coming from convict stock or prison guards....and I repeat, I am not British!
what in gods name are you on about??? The British did "wot"???
Waifs & strays you say??? we have a ruling "class"?? whats all this "class" business??? A rugby league fan talking about "class"?? well i never
Not British eh?? I might not be Australian, i may not be white
The mystery deepens eh Cletus
Not much RL chat going on here now, "time 'gentlemen' please"!!
